Top NBA prospect Onyeka Okongwu may end up slipping in Wednesday’s draft due to injury. The 19-year-old has been universally projected to be selected within the top 10, but his current injury status may cause teams to pass on him.

According to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, Okongwu is dealing with a foot injury that could cause him to miss training camp and the start of the regular season, which is slated to begin on Dec. 22.