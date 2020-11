NBA mock drafts 2020: Compare ESPN, other experts on LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards & more Round 1 picks

The 2020 NBA Draft is perfectly befitting of the year.

With tons of movement along the draft order prior to tonight’s selection show, the board could break any number of ways, . Once considered the no-doubt No. 1 overall pick, LaMelo Ball (of “Ball in the Family” fame), is slotted to go anywhere from No. 1 to No. 3 overall, with Memphis center James Wiseman sandwiched in between.

The draft also features a bevvy of intriguing international prospects, headed up by Deni Avdija (Maccabi Tel Aviv), who many expect to be a top-10 pick. Also garnering interest is French guard Killian Hayes, who could go in the top 10, but has questions about his outside shooting that could limit teams’ interest.

Below is a compilation of some of the latest mock drafts heading into the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Please note: Most drafts compiled herein where published prior to the morning of the draft, with NBA teams still shifting around within the draft order.

Jordan Greer’s mock draft (Sporting News)

SN’s Jordan Greer compiled his latest mock draft on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Pick No. Team Player Position School 1 Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards G Georgia 2 Golden State Warriors James Wiseman C Memphis 3 Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball G Illawarra Hawks (Australia) 4 Chicago Bulls Deni Avdija F Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 5 Cleveland Cavaliers Obi Toppin F Dayton 6 Atlanta Hawks Patrick Williams F Florida State 7 Detroit Pistons Tyrese Haliburton G Iowa State 8 New York Knicks Isaac Okoro F Auburn 9 Washington Wizards Onyeka Okongwu C USC 10 Phoenix Suns Devin Vassell G Florida State 11 San Antonio Spurs Saddiq Bey F Villanova 12 Sacramento Kings Killian Hayes G Ulm (France) 13 New Orleans Pelicans Aaron Nesmith F Vanderbilt 14 Boston Celtics (via Memphis) Kira Lewis Jr G Alabama 15 Orlando Magic Tyrese Maxey G Kentucky 16 Houston Rockets (via Portland) Precious Achiuwa F Memphis 17 Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn) RJ Hampton G New Zealand Breakers (New Zealand) 18 Dallas Mavericks Aleksej Pokuševski F Olympiacos B (Greece) 19 Brooklyn Nets Cole Anthony G North Carolina 20 Miami Heat Jalen Smith F Maryland 21 Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City) Desmond Bane G TCU 22 Denver Nuggets (via Houston) Josh Green G Arizona 23 Utah Jazz Zeke Nnaji C Arizona 24 New Orleans Pelicans (via Pacers, traded to Bucks) Théo Maledon G ASVEL (France) 25 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver) Jaden McDaniels F Washington 26 Boston Celtics Leandro Bolmaro G FC Barcelona (Spain) 27 New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers) Malachi Flynn G San Diego State 28 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Lakers) Tyrell Terry G Stanford 29 Toronto Raptors Isaiah Stewart C Washington 30 Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee) Xavier Tillman Sr. F Michigan State

Noteworthy:

— With the Raptors likely losing one or both of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in free agency, Toronto selection Isaiah Stewart could fit seamlessly into a starting lineup that needs some size.

— Cole Anthony ends up in New York — but with Brooklyn, not with the Knicks (as it was written in prophecy). Anthony will get to learn behind Kyrie Irving in the Nets rotation.

ESPN’s mock draft (ESPN)

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony delivered his latest mock draft on Nov. 17.

Pick No. Team Player Position School/Team 1 Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards G Georgia 2 Golden State Warriors James Wiseman C Memphis 3 Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball G Illawarra Hawks (Australia) 4 Chicago Bulls Deni Avdija G/F Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 5 Cleveland Cavaliers Obi Toppin F Dayton 6 Atlanta Hawks Onyeka Okongwu F/C USC 7 Detroit Pistons Patrick Williams F Florida State 8 New York Knicks Tyrese Haliburton G Iowa State 9 Washington Wizards Isaac Okoro G/F Auburn 10 Phoenix Suns Devin Vassell G/F Florida State 11 San Antonio Spurs Saddiq Bey F Villanova 12 Sacramento Kings Killian Hayes G Ulm (France) 13 New Orleans Pelicans Kira Lewis Jr. G Alabama 14 Boston Celtics (via Memphis) Precious Achiuwa F/C Memphis 15 Orlando Magic RJ Hampton G New Zealand Breakers (New Zealand) 16 Houston Rockets (via Portland) Tyrese Maxey G Kentucky 17 Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn) Aaron Nesmith G/F Vanderbilt 18 Dallas Mavericks Aleksej Pokuševski F Olympiacos B (Greece) 19 Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia) Josh Green G/F Arizona 20 Miami Heat Jalen Smith F Maryland 21 Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City) Cole Anthony G North Carolina 22 Denver Nuggets (via Houston) Malachi Flynn G San Diego State 23 Utah Jazz Desmond Bane G TCU 24 New Orleans Pelicans (via Indiana) Leandro Bolmaro G/F FC Barcelona (Spain) 25 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver) Jaden McDaniels F Washington 26 Boston Celtics Théo Maledon G ASVEL (France) 27 New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers) Isaiah Stewart C Washington 28 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Lakers) Tyrell Terry G Stanford 29 Toronto Raptors Zeke Nnaji C Arizona 30 Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee) Xavier Tillman Sr. F Michigan State

Noteworthy:

— There’s arguably no better fit between team and prospect than Saddiq Bey and the Spurs, who many think the Spurs will grab at pick 12, including Givony here.

— With the Thunder shipping off two of their three prominent guards from the 2019-2020, they opt for Tyrell Terry with pick No. 28, adding another backcourt piece to pair with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Kevin O’Connor’s mock draft (The Ringer)

O’Connor’s latest mock draft was updated on Nov. 18.

Pick No. Team Player Position School/Team 1 Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards G Georgia 2 Golden State Warriors James Wiseman C Memphis 3 Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball G Illawarra Hawks 4 Chicago Bulls Deni Avdija G/F Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 5 Cleveland Cavaliers Obi Toppin F Dayton 6 Atlanta Hawks Tyrese Haliburton G Iowa State 7 Detroit Pistons Patrick Williams F Florida State 8 New York Knicks Isaac Okoro G/F Auburn 9 Washington Wizards Onyeka Okongwu F/C USC 10 Phoenix Suns Devin Vassell G/F Florida State 11 San Antonio Spurs Saddiq Bey F Villanova 12 Sacramento Kings Killian Hayes G Ulm 13 New Orleans Pelicans Kira Lewis G Alabama 14 Boston Celtics RJ Hampton G New Zealand Breakers (New Zealand) 15 Orlando Magic Tyrese Maxey G Kentucky 16 Houston Rockets Precious Achiuwa F/C Memphis 17 Minnesota Timberwolves Tyrell Terry G Stanford 18 Dallas Mavericks Aleksej Pokuševski F Olympiacos B (Greece) 19 Brooklyn Nets Aaron Nesmith F Vanderbilt 20 Miami Heat Jalen Smith F Maryland 21 Philadelphia 76ers Josh Green G/F Arizona 22 Denver Nuggets Isaiah Stewart F/C Washington 23 Utah Jazz Zeke Nnaji F Arizona 24 New Orleans Pelicans Théo Maledon G ASVEL (France) 25 Oklahoma City Thunder Jaden McDaniels F Washington 26 Boston Celtics Leandro Bolmaro G FC Barcelona (Spain) 27 New York Knicks Cole Anthony G North Carolina 28 Oklahoma City Thunder Desmond Bane G TCU 29 Toronto Raptors Malachi Flynn G San Diego State 30 Boston Celtics Xavier Tillman Sr. F Michigan State

Noteworthy:

— O’Connor has Cole Anthony to the Knicks — but at the 27th pick, when just a year ago, many thought Anthony might be a lottery pick.

— Anthony Edwards knocks off LaMelo Ball at the No. 1 pick, with the youngest Ball brother dropping to Charlotte.

Gary Parrish’s mock draft (CBS Sports)

Gary Parrish’s final NBA mock draft was published on the morning of Nov. 18.

Pick No. Team Player Position School 1 Minnesota Timberwolves LaMelo Ball G Illawarra Hawks (Australia) 2 Golden State Warriors James Wiseman C Memphis 3 Charlotte Hornets Anthony Edwards G Georgia 4 Chicago Bulls Obi Toppin F Dayton 5 Cleveland Cavaliers Deni Avdija F Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 6 Atlanta Hawks Tyrese Haliburton G Iowa State 7 Detroit Pistons Isaac Okoro F Auburn 8 New York Knicks Killian Hayes G Ulm (France) 9 Washington Wizards Onyeka Okongwu C USC 10 Phoenix Suns Saddiq Bey F Villanova 11 San Antonio Spurs Devin Vassell F Florida State 12 Sacramento Kings Aaron Nesmith F Vanderbilt 13 New Orleans Pelicans Kira Lewis Jr. G Alabama 14 Boston Celtics (via Memphis) Cole Anthony G North Carolina 15 Orlando Magic Patrick Williams F Florida State 16 Houston Rockets (via Portland) RJ Hampton G New Zealand Breakers (New Zealand) 17 Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn) Precius Achiuwa F Memphis 18 Dallas Mavericks Tyrese Maxey G Kentucky 19 Brooklyn Nets Jalen Smith C Maryland 20 Miami Heat Tre Jones G Duke 21 Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City) Théo Maledon G ASVEL (France) 22 Denver Nuggets (via Houston) Isaiah Stewart C Washington 23 Utah Jazz Josh Green G Arizona 24 New Orleans Pelicans (via Pacers, traded to Bucks) Aleksej Pokuševski C Olympiacos B (Greece) 25 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver) Malachi Flynn G San Diego State 26 Boston Celtics Leandro Bolmaro F FC Barcelona (Spain) 27 New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers) Desmond Bane F TCU 28 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Lakers) Jaden McDaniels F Washington 29 Toronto Raptors Cassius Winston G Michigan State 30 Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee) Vernon Carey C Duke

Noteworthy:

— Parrish is one of the few who has Duke sophomore Tre Jones going in the first round, to Miami at No. 20.

— In fact, Parrish is one of the few who has two Duke players going in the first round, with Vernon Carey going No. 30 to the Celtics. Bold!

Sam Vecenie’s mock draft (The Athletic)

Sam Vecenie’s latest mock draft was updated at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Pick No. Team Player Position School 1 Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards G Georgia 2 Golden State Warriors James Wiseman C Memphis 3 Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball G Illawarra Hawks (Australia) 4 Chicago Bulls Deni Avdija F Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 5 Cleveland Cavaliers Obi Toppin F/C Dayton 6 Atlanta Hawks Tyrese Haliburton G Iowa State 7 Detroit Pistons Patrick Williams F Florida State 8 New York Knicks Isaac Okoro F Auburn 9 Washington Wizards Onyeka Okongwu C USC 10 Phoenix Suns Devin Vassell F Florida State 11 San Antonio Spurs Saddiq Bey G/F Villanova 12 Sacramento Kings Killian Hayes G Ulm (France) 13 New Orleans Pelicans Kira Lewis Jr. G Alabama 14 Boston Celtics (via Memphis) RJ Hampton G New Zealand Breakers (New Zealand) 15 Orlando Magic Tyrese Maxey G Kentucky 16 Houston Rockets (via Portland) Aleksej Pokuševski C Olympiacos B (Greece) 17 Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn) Precious Achiuwa F Memphis 18 Dallas Mavericks Josh Green G Arizona 19 Brooklyn Nets Aaron Nesmith G Vanderbilt 20 Miami Heat Desmond Bane G TCU 21 Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City) Tyrell Terry G Stanford 22 Denver Nuggets (via Houston) Jalen Smith F/C Maryland 23 Utah Jazz Jaden McDaniels F Washington 24 New Orleans Pelicans (via Pacers, traded to Bucks) Isaiah Stewart C Washington 25 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver) Théo Maledon G ASVEL (France) 26 Boston Celtics Leandro Bolmaro F FC Barcelona (Spain) 27 New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers) Cole Anthony G North Carolina 28 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Lakers) Robert Woodard F Mississippi State 29 Toronto Raptors Zeke Nnaji F/C Arizona 30 Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee) Xavier Tillman Sr. C Michigan State

Noteworthy:

— The Rockets grab international prospect Alksej Pokuševski, who some project to fall a bit further to the Mavericks.

— Patrick Williams goes high in this draft, all the way at No. 7 to the Pistons. We’ve seen him go as low as 15 (and even lower in other mock drafts). There’s some speculation that Williams could go even higher — as high as No. 4 to the Bulls.