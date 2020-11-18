NBA Draft tracker 2020: Live results, grades, pick analysis for Rounds 1-2

Pick – Team – Player

1. Timberwolves — Anthony Edwards, Georgia, Guard Minnesota keeps its pick and goes with Edwards, who was always the best fit next to D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards is an elite athlete with the scoring ability to eventually become a multiple time All-Star. There have been questions about his defensive effort and work ethic, but he’s got the talent to be special. Grade: B+

2. Warriors — James Wiseman, Memphis, Center Wiseman should thrive as a rim-runner in Golden State’s offense. The 7-footer has a huge wingspan and moves well for his size, giving him a chance to emerge as a Rudy Gobert-esque stopper later in his career. It’s not easy to be a big man in today’s game, but Wiseman found a great landing spot. Grade: A-

3. Hornets — LaMelo Ball, Illawarra, Guard Charlotte may have found a franchise cornerstone at No. 3. While Ball is far from a perfect prospect — defense and shooting consistency are obvious concerns — he is an top-tier playmaker and possesses the biggest upside in the draft. The Hornets needed someone to give them an identity and a level of excitement. Ball does that. Grade: A

4. Bulls — Patrick Williams, Florida State, Forward A calculated risk here by Chicago. Williams is raw offensively, but he has a strong physical build, good defensive potential and could carve out a long career if he can improve his outside shot. Grade: B

5. Cavaliers — Isaac Okoro, Auburn, Forward A dreadful defensive unit, Okoro should help Cleveland on that end by taking multiple assignments. He also won’t take away offensive possession from Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Will he ever be a decent 3-point shooter? That skill will ultimately determine Okoro’s ceiling. Grade: B

6. Hawks — Onyeka Okongwu, USC, Center Okonguwu theoretically fits well in Atlanta as lob catcher and rim protector, but the Hawks already have John Collins and Clint Capela on the roster. Perhaps they are considering a trade following this selection. Grade: C

7. Pistons — Killian Hayes, Ulm, Guard With Detroit likely heading toward a rebuild, Hayes makes a lot of sense as the point guard of the future. He will struggle early because of his lack of elite athleticism and propensity to go left, but he has a terrific feel for the game and should have plenty of time to develop. Grade: A-

8. Knicks — Obi Toppin, Dayton, Forward Toppin was the best player in college basketball last season. He’s a great scorer and monster above the rim. Defense is going to be a problem for the Knicks. At this point, though, they are just going for talent, as Toppin, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson are the only foundational pieces. Grade: B

9. Wizards — Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Forward Avdija was projected to be a top-five pick in some mock drafts. Washington was happy to take him at No. 9. The 19-year-old is an oversized creator who’s comfortable operating out of the pick-and-roll and in transition. The biggest issue with him is his outside shooting. Can he eventually force defenses to respect him on the perimeter? Grade: B+

10. Suns — Jalen Smith, Maryland, Forward Well, this is a shocker. For the second consecutive year, Phoenix selects a prospect much higher than his initial projections. Smith brings size (6-10, 225 pounds) and shooting to the frontcourt, but he has limited mobility and isn’t a superior athlete. A curious choice here with other options available. Grade: C-

11. Spurs — Devin Vassell, Florida State, Guard Vassell could quickly emerge as the best 3-and-D prospect in the class and log significant minutes for a team chasing a playoff berth. He should at least be a solid role player for years to come — and maybe much more. Grade: A

12. Kings — Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State, Guard It was a surprise to see Haliburton slide outside of the top 10, so Sacramento has to be ecstatic about this pick. Outside shooting, playmaking, basketball IQ — the 6-5 guard is just solid in a lot of areas. He’s not an exceptional athlete, but Haliburton is a winning player. Grade: A

13. Pelicans — Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama, Guard Grade:

14. Celtics — Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt, Forward Grade:

15. Magic — Cole Anthony, North Carolina, Guard Grade:

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.