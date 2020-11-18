NBA Draft picks by team: Full draft results for all 30 franchises in 2020

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

There’s been a lot of anticipation leading up to tonight’s 2020 NBA Draft. Players, teams and fans have had to wait five months longer than usual thanks to COVID-19, but it’s finally here.

There are lots of questions still left to be answered. Will the Timberwolves take Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball with the No. 1 overall pick? Will teams in the lottery stay put or will someone make a splashy trade to move up in the draft? 

Want to know who your team picks? Sporting News is tracking every single pick by team in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Jump to draft picks by team:

Atlanta Hawks draft picks

RoundPick
1-6 
2-50 

Boston Celtics draft picks

RoundPick
1-14 
1-26 
1-30 
2-47 

Brooklyn Nets draft picks

RoundPick
1-19 
2-55 

Charlotte Hornets draft picks

RoundPick
1-3 
2-32 
2-56 

Chicago Bulls draft picks

RoundPick
1-4 
2-44 

Cleveland Cavaliers draft picks

Dallas Mavericks draft picks

RoundPick
1-18 
2-31 

Denver Nuggets draft picks

Detroit Pistons draft picks

Golden State Warriors draft picks

RoundPick
1-2 
2-48 
2-51 

Houston Rockets draft picks

Indiana Pacers draft picks

Los Angeles Clippers draft picks

Los Angeles Lakers draft picks

Memphis Grizzlies draft picks

Miami Heat draft picks

Milwaukee Bucks draft picks

Minnesota Timberwolves draft picks

RoundPick
1-1 
1-17 
2-33 

New Orleans Pelicans draft picks

RoundPick
1-13 
1-24 
2-39 
2-42 
2-60 

New York Knicks draft picks

RoundPick
1-8 
1-23 

Oklahoma City Thunder draft picks

RoundPick
1-25 
1-28 
2-53 

Orlando Magic draft picks

RoundPick
1-15 
2-45 

Philadelphia 76ers draft picks

RoundPick
1-21 
2-34 
2-36 
2-49 
2-58 

Phoenix Suns draft picks

Portland Trail Blazers draft picks

Sacramento Kings draft picks

RoundPick
1-12 
2-35 
2-43 
2-52 

San Antonio Spurs draft picks

RoundPick
1-11 
2-41 

Toronto Raptors draft picks

RoundPick
1-29 
2-59 

Utah Jazz draft picks

RoundPick
1-27 
2-38 

Washington Wizards draft picks

RoundPick
1-9 
2-37 

