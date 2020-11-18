NBA Draft picks 2020: Live results, complete list of selections from Rounds 1 and 2

Home Sports NBA Draft picks 2020: Live results, complete list of selections from Rounds...

If the days leading up to the 2020 NBA Draft are any indication of what is to come, the main event will be jam-packed with deals and surprise picks.

There is more in question Wednesday than the typical draft due to the absence of a clear cut hierarchy among top prospects. A consensus never formed over the order LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman should be selected. Some people believe a wild card such as Deni Avdija deserves consideration as a top-three pick.

The Warriors’ control of the No. 2 pick makes matters even less clear. As a team that already views itself as a contender, Golden State could trade down or out of the draft entirely if they don’t like their options.

Lower in the lottery order, the Hawks (No. 6) and Suns (No. 10) could add a final piece before making a playoff push in the 2020-21 season.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, hold the No. 13 and No. 24 picks and are one of the franchises best positioned for the future.

As the 2020 NBA Draft plays out, we’re tracking all picks and keeping up with the results in real time. Below are all of the picks.

NBA Draft picks 2020

Round 1 results

RoundPickOverallTeamPick
111TimberwolvesAnthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
122WarriorsJames Wiseman, C, Memphis
133HornetsLaMelo Ball, G, Illawarra Hawks
144BullsPatrick Williams, F, Florida State
155CavaliersIsaac Okoro, F, Auburn
166HawksOnyeka Okongwu, C, USC
177PistonsKillian Hayes, G, Ulm
188KnicksObi Toppin, F, Dayton
199WizardsDeni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv
11010Suns
11111Spurs
11212Kings
11313Pelicans
11414Celtics (from Grizzlies)
11515Magic
11616Pistons (from Trail Blazers)
11717Timberwolves (from Nets)
11818Mavericks
11919Nets (from 76ers)
12020Heat
1212176ers (from Thunder)
12222Nuggets (from Rockets)
12323Knicks (from Jazz
12424Pelicans (from Pacers)
12525Thunder (from Nuggets)
12626Celtics
12727Jazz (from Knicks)
12828Thunder (from Lakers)
12929Raptors
13030Celtics (from Bucks)

Round 2 results

RoundPickOverallTeamPick
2131Mavericks (from Warriors)
2232Hornets (from Cavaliers)
2333Timberwolves
243476ers (from Hawks)
2535Kings (from Pistons)
263676ers (from Knicks)
2737Wizards (from Bulls)
2838Jazz (from Knicks)
2939Pelicans (from Wizards)
21040Grizzlies (from Suns)
21141Spurs
21242Pelicans
21343Kings
21444Bulls (from Grizzlies)
21545Magic
21646Trail Blazers
21747Celtics (from Nets)
21848Warriors (from Mavericks)
2194976ers
22050Hawks (from Heat)
22151Warriors (from Jazz)
22252Kings (from Rockets)
22353Thunder
22454Pacers
22555Nets (from Nuggets)
22656Hornets (from Celtics)
22757Clippers
2285876ers (from Lakers)
22959Raptors
23060Bucks

