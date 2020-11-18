NBA Draft picks 2020: Live results, complete list of selections from Rounds 1 and 2

If the days leading up to the 2020 NBA Draft are any indication of what is to come, the main event will be jam-packed with deals and surprise picks.

There is more in question Wednesday than the typical draft due to the absence of a clear cut hierarchy among top prospects. A consensus never formed over the order LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman should be selected. Some people believe a wild card such as Deni Avdija deserves consideration as a top-three pick.

The Warriors’ control of the No. 2 pick makes matters even less clear. As a team that already views itself as a contender, Golden State could trade down or out of the draft entirely if they don’t like their options.

Lower in the lottery order, the Hawks (No. 6) and Suns (No. 10) could add a final piece before making a playoff push in the 2020-21 season.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, hold the No. 13 and No. 24 picks and are one of the franchises best positioned for the future.

As the 2020 NBA Draft plays out, we’re tracking all picks and keeping up with the results in real time. Below are all of the picks.

NBA DRAFT BIG BOARD: Ranking the top 60 prospects in 2020

NBA Draft picks 2020

Round 1 results

Round Pick Overall Team Pick 1 1 1 Timberwolves Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia 1 2 2 Warriors James Wiseman, C, Memphis 1 3 3 Hornets LaMelo Ball, G, Illawarra Hawks 1 4 4 Bulls Patrick Williams, F, Florida State 1 5 5 Cavaliers Isaac Okoro, F, Auburn 1 6 6 Hawks Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC 1 7 7 Pistons Killian Hayes, G, Ulm 1 8 8 Knicks Obi Toppin, F, Dayton 1 9 9 Wizards Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv 1 10 10 Suns — 1 11 11 Spurs — 1 12 12 Kings — 1 13 13 Pelicans — 1 14 14 Celtics (from Grizzlies) — 1 15 15 Magic — 1 16 16 Pistons (from Trail Blazers) — 1 17 17 Timberwolves (from Nets) — 1 18 18 Mavericks — 1 19 19 Nets (from 76ers) — 1 20 20 Heat — 1 21 21 76ers (from Thunder) — 1 22 22 Nuggets (from Rockets) — 1 23 23 Knicks (from Jazz — 1 24 24 Pelicans (from Pacers) — 1 25 25 Thunder (from Nuggets) — 1 26 26 Celtics — 1 27 27 Jazz (from Knicks) — 1 28 28 Thunder (from Lakers) — 1 29 29 Raptors — 1 30 30 Celtics (from Bucks) —

Round 2 results