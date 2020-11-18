Naomi Campbell Shades Tyra Banks By Sharing ‘The Real Mean Girl’ Article

Supermodel Naomi Campbell threw a little shade Tyra Banks’ way after sharing an article labeling Tyra as “the real mean girl” — and not Naomi.

Naomi has a reputation for being mean and aggressive, but according to the article, it’s really Tyra who’s the villain of the fashion world.

“When Naomi Campbell was a mentor in The Face, she never told a girl to change her look. She did give her models tough love in improving their runway walks. But that’s only because she believed in their potential to grow. She was there to teach them,” the article reads in part.

