Naomi Campbell Shades Tyra Banks By Sharing ‘The Real Mean Girl’ Article

Supermodel Naomi Campbell threw a little shade Tyra Banks’ way after sharing an article labeling Tyra as “the real mean girl” — and not Naomi.

Naomi has a reputation for being mean and aggressive, but according to the article, it’s really Tyra who’s the villain of the fashion world.

“When Naomi Campbell was a mentor in The Face, she never told a girl to change her look. She did give her models tough love in improving their runway walks. But that’s only because she believed in their potential to grow. She was there to teach them,” the article reads in part.

Tyra has addressed the tension between the two in the past. She said Naomi tried to get her booted from the industry.

“It wasn’t a rivalry, and I’m very sensitive to that word because a rivalry is with two equals to me, whereas one was very dominant,” Tyra once told the Wall Street Journal.

“She was a supermodel and I was just some new girl that got on a plane from Paris, and was studying fashion in magazines at a fashion library,” she continued. “I had a very painful early days in Paris. As much as I was booking every single fashion show, people didn’t know I was going home at night crying my eyes out because a woman that I was looking up to seemed like she just didn’t want me to be there, and was doing everything in her power to make me go away.”