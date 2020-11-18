Nanbu Bijin’s Junmai Sake and Liqueurs Now Registered as Non-GMO Project Verified!

Article content continued

Therefore, Nanbu Bijin acquired kosher certification in 2013 and vegan certification in January 2019 (domestic: NPO VegeProject Japan, overseas: The Vegan Society). Of the approximately 30 varieties exported overseas, a total of 14 were registered for this year’s verification, including 11 types of Junmai Sake, which is particularly popular with North American consumers, and three liqueurs, such as Sugar Free Plum Liqueur Umeshu.

The company is planning to obtain verification in Europe and other countries in the future.

For a sake to obtain “Non-GMO” verification is very rare and significant, both in Japan and abroad.

There is a growing interest in Non-GMO Project Verified products and a worldwide trend toward adopting more natural lifestyles, and we will continue to respond to the needs of these times.

Company Profile

Name: NANBU BIJIN Co, LTD.

Headquarters: 13, Kamimachi, Fukuoka, Ninohe, Iwate

President: Kosuke Kuji

Foundation: 1902

URL: https://www.nanbubijin.co.jp/en/

Awards for NANBU BIJIN

At International Wine Challenge 2017, “NANBU BIJIN Tokubetsu Junmai (special Junmai-shu)” won the Champion Sake in sake category as the best sake in the world. In 2020, NANBU BIJIN won platinum award at Kura Master 2020 and many gold awards in London Sake Challenge, International Sake Challenge, Concours Mondial des Vins FEMINALISE.

