‘Name That Tune’ Reboot on Fox: Jane Krakowski, Randy Jackson to Star

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Jane Krakowski and American Idol‘s Randy Jackson are set to Name That Tune: the pair have joined Fox’s reboot of the iconic game show as host and band leader, respectively. The new iteration is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 9/8c.

The original Tune — which debuted on the radio in 1952 and had several TV runs, including a syndicated stint in 1974-81 hosted by Tom Kennedy — tested contestants on their knowledge of popular music by asking them to identify songs played by the show’s orchestra. (Fun fact: Kathie Lee Gifford’s first TV gig was providing vocals for the Name That Tune orchestra in the 1970s.) The show last aired in 1985, but an updated Tune has been attempted (and abandoned) several times in recent years, including previous tries at CBS in 2006 and 2017.

“We’re thrilled to bring the iconic musical game show Name That Tune back to television with this updated revival,” said Rob Wade, Fox’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, in a statement. “It’s been beloved the world over for decades and we can’t wait for a new generation of families to get to play along with the classic series at home. With the captivating Jane Krakowski as host alongside band leader Randy Jackson the Big Dawg himself, this surely will be a harmonious pairing.”

Per Fox, each hour-long episode of Name That Tune will be comprised of two standalone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other “as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.”