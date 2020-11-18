Milwaukee’s Sheriff Clarke Invites White Supremacists To City!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is calling on the Proud Boys to create a chapter in Wisconsin, has learned.

The Proud Boys have been labeled a White supremacist hate group by The Southern Poverty Law Center and by multiple law enforcement agencies around the country.

Many US agencies label the group as “white supremacists” and “extremists”, and others as a “gang”. Repeated warnings about the Proud Boys, and descriptions of them as a dangerous white supremacist group, were issued by members of the national network of counter-terrorist fusion centers. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR