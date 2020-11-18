Milwaukee’s Sheriff Clarke Invites White Supremacists To City!!

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is calling on the Proud Boys to create a chapter in Wisconsin, has learned.

The Proud Boys have been labeled a White supremacist hate group by The Southern Poverty Law Center and by multiple law enforcement agencies around the country.

Many US agencies label the group as “white supremacists” and “extremists”, and others as a “gang”. Repeated warnings about the Proud Boys, and descriptions of them as a dangerous white supremacist group, were issued by members of the national network of counter-terrorist fusion centers.

But that doesn’t worry Sheriff Clarke, who is is Black. He made the comments Saturday at a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

After he made the call, the event was abruptly canceled by the general manager after he received a warning from the Milwaukee Health Department about the size of the crowd.

“We need a chapter of the Proud Boys right here in Wisconsin because they’re the only ones with the courage to get in the face of Black Lives Matter,” Sheriff Clarke yelled to the rabid crowd.

“Pro-free speech, pro-gun rights, glorifying the entrepreneur, venerating the housewife, reinstating the spirit of western chauvinism, that’s what the Proud Boys stand for,” Clarke told rally attendees.

