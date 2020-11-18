Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital to launch new Bitcoin fund in Canada By Cointelegraph

Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital to launch new Bitcoin fund in Canada
Galaxy Digital, a cryptocurrency merchant bank founded by Mike Novogratz, is expanding its crypto offerings in Canada.
According to a Nov. 16 announcement, Galaxy Digital has partnered with major Canadian investment company CI Global Asset Management to launch a public (BTC) fund in the country.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.