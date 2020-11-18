Michael B. Jordan’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020 Reactions

“Second best election result this year!”
Because what’s not to love? Hailing from Newark, NJ, the 33-year-old actor has not only proven to be a leading man on-screen…
…but Michael has also embodied the qualities of a leading man off-screen. This family-oriented, anime-loving guy appears to have a heart of gold, which is why he’s won so many people over.
Did I also mention he’s extremely philanthropic and an activist? He makes it so damn easy to fall in love with him.
And I won’t even get into that damn smile…
But I’m not the only one celebrating my husband — I mean, Michael B. Jordan, today. Here’s how people on Twitter reacted to him being named Sexiest Man Alive in 2020:
So congratulations to Michael B. Jordan and us, because we’re all winners here, aren’t we?
