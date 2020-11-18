Michael B. Jordan’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020 Reactions

Bradley Lamb
“Second best election result this year!”

Because what’s not to love? Hailing from Newark, NJ, the 33-year-old actor has not only proven to be a leading man on-screen…


John Lamparski / Getty Images

…but Michael has also embodied the qualities of a leading man off-screen. This family-oriented, anime-loving guy appears to have a heart of gold, which is why he’s won so many people over.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Did I also mention he’s extremely philanthropic and an activist? He makes it so damn easy to fall in love with him.

And I won’t even get into that damn smile…


David Becker / Getty Images

But I’m not the only one celebrating my husband — I mean, Michael B. Jordan, today. Here’s how people on Twitter reacted to him being named Sexiest Man Alive in 2020:

Let’s just forget 2017 happened with Blake Shelton and admire this variety of chocolate 🍫 #sexiestmanalive

Loves anime ✅ Human Rights Activist ✅ Fine AF ✅ This man is beyond perfection 😍 #SexiestManAlive

After Bl*ke Sh*lton I never thought I’d trust People magazine again. Yet here we are. #sexiestmanalive

His achievements, respect for others, diversity and substance in film choices- Congratulations #MichaelBJordan https://t.co/ER5tc40V4W

Finally @people listened &amp; got it Right! Hands down pick! He’s fine AF but also a Real one #michaelBjordan

So congratulations to Michael B. Jordan and us, because we’re all winners here, aren’t we?

