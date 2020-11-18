Michael B. Jordan Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020

Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan has been named PEOPLE’S sexiest man alive for 2020.

“It’s a cool feeling.You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of,” he told the publication.

Speaking to the magazine, the CREED star says he’s thankful for his success, and gives credit to his family for their inspiration.

“My mom and dad sacrificed so much to provide for my sister, brother and me,” he says. “I’m just grateful. Honestly it’s like they all have had such an impact on me and who I am and how I approach each day. Without that, a lot of things about me just wouldn’t be the same. So it all comes back to that foundation. I’m really thankful for that.”

He added that in 10 years, he’d like to be doing more work behind the camera.

“Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is,” he says. “Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.”