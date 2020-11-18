Home Entertainment Michael B. Jordan Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020

Michael B. Jordan Named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan has been named PEOPLE’S sexiest man alive for 2020.

“It’s a cool feeling.You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of,” he told the publication.

Speaking to the magazine, the CREED star says he’s thankful for his success, and gives credit to his family for their inspiration.

