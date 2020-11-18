Michael B. Jordan Is Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2020

John Legend‘s reign as People‘s Sexiest Man Alive is over, because Michael B. Jordan is officially joining a long list of hunky A-listers who have held the title.

The magazine unveiled its 2020 pick on Tuesday, Nov. 17’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! special. Michael (who came out dressed in a hazmuit suit, because it’s 2020 after all) revealed his identity after host Jimmy Kimmel and viewers at home took guesses.

So is the actor feeling any extra pressure to maintain his appearance? “I think the expectation now is… it’s a little unreasonable,” he joked. “Just a little bit. But it’s a cool title to have.”

Prior to tonight’s announcement, Legend shared his pick for his successor and explained why he felt “so ready” to pass the torch to someone new after a “funny” and “humbling” 365 days as the Sexiest Man Alive.

“I’ve appreciated the whole experience and I’ve been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I’m so ready to relinquish this title,” the singer-songwriter shared in an interview with People.