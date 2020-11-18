Meghan Markle Admits to Involvement in Finding Freedom Tell-All

Furthermore, the Duchess’ lawyers clarify that Meghan did collaborate with Prince Harry and Communications Secretary Jason Knauf on the contents of the infamous letter she sent to her father, but not as part of a “media strategy,” as the Mail on Sunday alleges.

“Once it had been decided that the Claimant would write to her father, the Claimant informed Mr Knauf. Mr Knauf was not only a trusted advisor, who had spoken to the Claimant’s father repeatedly, particularly in the lead-up to the wedding, and was aware of the state of his health,” the filing reads, “but he was also responsible for reporting (as was required by palace protocol) the fact that the Claimant was going to write to her father to more senior people in the Royal households, all of whom had to be kept apprised of any public-facing issues (the media spectacle surrounding Mr Markle being one such issue).”

The lawyers further state that Meghan first drafted the letter to her father on her iPhone, which she shared with Jason and Prince Harry “for support, as this was a deeply painful process that they lived through with her.”