Megan Fox On Her Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly

She called their connection one of “mythic proportions.”
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are intensely in love. Since they went public with their relationship, they’ve shared how they’re “two halves of the same soul” and talked about how they “waited for eternity to find” each other.
But their latest exchange might be their most passionate one yet. When the pair were interviewed for MGK’s recent NYLON cover story, they detailed just how intense their love for each other is.
Megan didn’t just call their connection “once in a lifetime” and of “mythic proportions,” she also said, “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire.”
“The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming,” Megan explained, “and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”
Megan also talked about how much MGK has changed since they got together, saying, “There’s never an attempt to control him on my end. It’s more that he looks to me to avoid his own self destructive tendencies. And that’s where I’m useful because on his own and left to his own devices I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself.”
MGK echoed that, talking about how Megan is someone who took him “out of the fast lane and [made] sure that [he’s] safe, because at any minute [he] can crash.”
The music artist shared some similar words last month while talking about the making of his new album, Tickets to My Downfall, saying he “[fell] in love during the making of this record, and [became] a better person.”
He also called it “the biggest rise of [his] fucking life.”
That is some pretty electric chemistry.
