Megan Fox Appears to Subtly Shades Brian Austin Green With New ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Romance

It’s safe to assume that Megan Fox thinks that her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is the best one she’s ever been in. In the musician’s cover story for NYLON, which was the “Transformers” actress couldn’t help but gush over him.

Calling her romance with Machine Gun Kelly a “once in a lifetime thing,” Megan added, “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire.” The magazine noted she was laughing while saying that.

“The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude,” the 34-year-old actress went on to say of the punk rock star and actor.

She then recalled the moment she realized that MGK was the one for her. “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f***ed,” the “Jennifer’s Body” star reminisced their first meeting on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass“.

“I didn’t know what [love] was until me and [Megan] made eye contact…Tha’s when I was like, ‘Whoa,’ ” she said. Machine Gun Kelly, who was born Colson Baker, also confirmed that he did “fall in love for the first time.”

It seemed like Megan was shading her ex Brian Austin Green with her “once in a lifetime” comments. Prior to this, Megan publicly dragged him over a shady Halloween picture of him with their son Journey River. Megan didn’t take the exposure well. “I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram,” she ranted in a comment.

“You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” she continued blasting the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, adding, “You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?” Brian then deleted his post but uploaded a cropped version of the deleted photo.