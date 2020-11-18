Maryland doesn’t practice, MSU game in doubt

It looks more and more like the Maryland Terrapins will remain idle for a second consecutive weekend.

Lila Bromberg of Yahoo Sports and others have confirmed that Maryland did not return to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s scheduled showdown with the Michigan State Spartans. Additionally, Andy Kostka of The Washington Times tweeted that the Terps haven’t practiced since Nov. 10.

An official announcement on Saturday’s contest is expected by Thursday evening.

At least eight Maryland players tested positive before the football program paused activities on Nov. 11. Last Saturday’s showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes was canceled because of the positive tests and subsequent quarantines that made the Terps unable to safely field a team.

Maryland emerged as one of the positive surprises of the altered Big Ten season under the play of quarterback and Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa, younger brother of Miami Dolphins starter and rookie Tua Tagovailoa. After losing to the Northwestern Wildcats 43-3 in the season opener, the Terps notched back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Maryland is scheduled to face the currently unbeaten Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 28, while Michigan State is slated to host Northwestern that same day.