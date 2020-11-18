Maroons Jai Arrow blasted for hit on James Tedesco

Queensland forward Jai Arrow has come under fire for his role in the aftermath to the tackle that knocked James Tedesco out of the Origin decider.

The Blues were dealt a cruel blow with Tedesco forced off the field and ruled out for the match after copping a knee to the head from Josh Papalii in an awkward tackle.

But it was what happened immediately after that opened the floodgates for a firestorm of furious reaction.

Marching up the field from a kick return, Tedesco slipped over just as Papalii came flying in, resulting in the big man’s knees making contact with the head of the Blues fullback.

Then, with Tedesco lying prone on the turf, Arrow pushed Tedesco’s head back into the ground angering NSW players and resulting in a melee.

Reacting in Nine’s commentary, rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns took aim at Arrow, describing the antics as “rubbish” which shouldn’t be in the game.

Jai Arrow James Tedesco (Nine)

“It was an accidental knee from Josh Papalii,” Johns said.

“He will be gone for the night.

“No need for that carry on by Jai Arrow.

“He’s on the ground. That’s just not needed the extra – the game is hard enough as it is without that rubbish coming into play.”

Social media was quick to react, led by former NRL player Keith Galloway who described the Queensland forward as a “grub” for what he did to Tedesco.