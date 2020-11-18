Marissa Mayer's Lumi Labs, now called Sunshine, unveils Sunshine Contacts, an AI-powered contact organizer app for iOS (Harry McCracken/Fast Company)

Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
Marissa Mayer’s Lumi Labs, now called Sunshine, unveils Sunshine Contacts, an AI-powered contact organizer app for iOS — Marissa Mayer shoves her iPhone toward her MacBook’s webcam until it overwhelms the screen on the Google Meet video call we are sharing. — “I admire Apple,” she declares.
