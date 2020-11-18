Marissa Mayer's Lumi Labs, now called Sunshine, unveils Sunshine Contacts, an AI-powered contact organizer app for iOS (Harry McCracken/Fast Company)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
12


Harry McCracken / Fast Company:

Marissa Mayer’s Lumi Labs, now called Sunshine, unveils Sunshine Contacts, an AI-powered contact organizer app for iOS  —  Marissa Mayer shoves her iPhone toward her MacBook’s webcam until it overwhelms the screen on the Google Meet video call we are sharing.  —  “I admire Apple,” she declares.

