Madeleine McCann suspect led to hospital in shackles after ‘cell attack’

The prime suspect in the abduction of Madeleine McCann is seen getting into an ambulance in ankle shackles.

Christian Brueckner, 43, was taken to hospital in Germany after breaking two ribs in an alleged “cell attack”.

He is accused of smearing yoghurt on a security camera then blocking the lavatory with a roll of toilet paper.

Guards who restrained him claim he fell, but Brueckner says he was assaulted.







A female official was caught filming part of the incident on her mobile phone and was later ordered to delete footage by a judge.

Brueckner admitted the incident with the yoghurt and toilet but claimed he only reacted after being provoked.

He claimed the guards taunted him about being in court and when he asked to smoke they snapped: “We decide here who smokes and who doesn’t.”

Brueckner’s lawyer Friedrich Fuelscher filed a formal complaint.

He said he was confronted with an ambulance when he arrived at court.

He went to see Brueckner and saw “a young justice official filming the screen on the wall with her smartphone” and raised the alarm. He has filed an official complaint against the guards.







Another of Brueckner’s lawyers, Johann Schwenn, said: “The presumption of innocence is sometimes difficult to deal with in the police and judiciary – especially when it comes to an alleged sexual murderer.”

Brueckner was treated in accident and emergency at a Braunschweig hospital and quickly discharged.

He was then taken to court where he faced a judge over a procedural issue.

Brueckner is serving a jail term for drugs offences in Kiel, 160 miles from Braunschweig, which ends in January.

Phone records placed him in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007 when Madeleine vanished days before her fourth birthday.

He has been sentenced to another seven years for raping a pensioner in Praia da Luz two years before Madeleine disappeared, but is appealing.