M25 is CLOSED anti-clockwise after ‘serious’ crash

The M25 was closed this morning after a ‘serious’ crash between a van and a motorbike in Surrey, causing huge tailbacks.

The road was shut anti-clockwise between J12 and J11 near Chertsey in Surrey after the crash at around 1am. It is not yet clear whether there have been any fatalities.

Traffic is now moving past the crash site with delays of around 30 minutes. Highways England expects to reopen all lanes within the next few hours.