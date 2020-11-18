Louisiana-Central Arkansas canceled due to COVID-19

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, ranked No. 24 in the country, won’t host the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday.

Louisiana confirmed on Wednesday that its home finale has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantines. Thirty-three of the program’s student-athletes are in the coronavirus safety protocol as a result of contact tracing, isolations, quarantines and recovering cases.

“We are disappointed we will be unable to play Central Arkansas on Saturday,” Louisiana athletic director Bryan Maggard said in the prepared statement. “We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to occur. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is always the primary focus.”

Louisiana will prepare to face the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on Nov. 28 and will then close the season at the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Dec. 4. Positive coronavirus cases impacting the Mountaineers caused their Oct. 7 showdown with Louisiana to be pushed back to the first Friday of December.

Louisiana intends to return to the practice field on Saturday and is well on its way to competing in the Sun Belt title game held on Dec. 19.