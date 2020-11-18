Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

WENN/Dimitri Halkidis

The 57-year-old fashion designer sports a clean-shaven head and thick beard as he’s only days away from reporting to federal prison to begin serving his 5-month sentence.

Mossimo Giannulli has seemingly begun adjusting himself to a new life behind bars ahead of his prison term. The husband of Lori Loughlin has debuted a new tough-guy look while he’s only days away from reporting to federal prison to begin serving his 5-month sentence.

Spotted out on Monday, November 16, the fashion designer ditched his groomed hair for a clean-shaven head. He also sported grizzly, graying beard as captured in pictures obtained by TMZ when he went for a spin in Beverly Hills.

Mossimo was sentenced to 5 months in federal prison in addition to a $250,000 fine in August after pleading guilty to charges related to a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. He is set to report to prison on November 19.

His wife Lori was sentenced to 2 months in prison and a $150,000 fine. She began her prison sentence on October 30 and is currently serving her time at Dublin federal prison in North California, after initially requesting to serve her time at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the 56-year-old actress was a “wreck” after her first few days in prison. “Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting,” the source claimed.

“Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears,” the source explained. “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

However, in a new update, a source tells PEOPLE that the “Fuller House” alum is adjusting to the daily prison routine. “She was a little weepy on her first night there,” the source says. “But she pulled herself together quickly. Now she’s resolved to finish her sentence with her head held high.”