Logitech’s customizable G502 Hero wireless gaming mouse has reached a new low of $100

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse has dropped to $99.99 at Amazon. This mouse usually sells for around $150. We shared a deal on the G502 in early October when it dropped to $120, and that was a match for its lowest at the time. This is an all-new low price and great value heading into Black Friday. If you were looking to upgrade your mouse this year, the G502 is the way to go.

The Hero You Need Logitech G502 Hero 16K sensor Lightspeed PowerPlay compatible wireless gaming mouse

Includes an adjustable weight system for personalized balance, 11 fully programmable buttons, customizable RGB lighting, and a 16,000 DPI sensor you can adjust for the best possible speeds and responsiveness. Also PowerPlay compatible. $99.99 $150.00 $50 off

The Windows Central review of this mouse gives it 5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge. Our reviewer said, “If you’ve got the extra money to spend and want what is one of the best wireless gaming mice out there, then the G502 Lightspeed should be at the top of your list. Its mixture of features, design, and customization make it well worth the money. Most importantly, it’s a wireless gaming mouse that still manages to feel just a responsive as a wired one.”

This is a mouse for the competitive gamer or someone who needs an ultimately super responsive device. It is built with a Hero sensor that has an adjustable DPI that goes up to 16,000. There are also a total of 11 buttons that are completely customizable with a hyper-fast scroll wheel that lets you easily review menus, long web pages, and more. Use Logitech’s free software to assign custom macros and create shortcut commands.

The mouse’s Lightsync RGB technology gives you access to the full color spectrum. Plus you can synchronize your lighting with the game you’re playing or create personal animations for the RGB lights.

You can even adjust the weight of this mouse. It has six removable weights inside so you can find the perfect balance.

Put some of the money you saved toward the Powerplay mouse pad, which can actually charge your wireless mouse while you use it. You’ll never have to worry about charging it again.