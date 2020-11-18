LIVE | Protesters target liquor truck, damage City of Tshwane vehicle as taxi drivers protest in Pretoria

WATCH | N1 from Soweto gridlocked as striking taxi drivers block freeway

The N1 north between Johannesburg and Pretoria was brought to a near standstill as striking taxi drivers and operators from various associations blocked the freeway on Wednesday morning.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, traffic was very heavy by around 07:30.Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 and use the Soweto Highway as an alternative route, Minnaar said.

Earlier in Pretoria, buses were directed back to the City of Tshwane depot after taxi protesters allegedly hijacked a bus with a female driver and kicked passengers off buses.