Littleton students to complete Thanksgiving break COVID-19 form

Before students in Littleton return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break, they and their families will need to fill out a form asserting they didn’t violate COVID-19 protocols during their off.

Littleton school officials sent a letter home to families, shared online by WCVB, stating that families must complete an attestation form agreeing that they didn’t travel to places other than states at lower risk for COVID-19, and that they didn’t attend social gatherings that break state limits.

“We understand that in a typical year this break may be a to travel and visit with family and friends, however, this year we ask that you seriously consider your holiday plans,” the letter said. “Unfortunately, we are not in a typical year and as of late we have seen dramatic increases in the transmission of COVID-19.”

As of last week, Littleton had an average daily case rate of 9.5 per 100,000 residents, putting it in the green zone, according to state calculations.

Students whose families who don’t turn in the form, or reply affirmatively to the questions, will not be allowed to attend school in person until 14 days have passed, or until they provide the results of a negative COVID-19 test.

“We are worried that people are going to travel more than a typical weekend given it is the holiday season,” Littleton School Committee Chairman Mike Fontanella told WHDH.