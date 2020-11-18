Lil Wayne Faces Up To 10 Years In Prison Over Federal Weapons Charge!!

Rapper Lil Wayne was arrested and charged on Tuesday with one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon.

The charge stems from a search of a private jet in Miami last December.

On Dec. 23, 2019, Miami police officers and federal agents were tipped off and rushed to board Weezy’s Gulfstream V jet at Opa-Locka Executive Airport after a trip from California.

After a search of Lil Wayne’s designer bag, cops found a gold-plated .45-caliber Glock handgun with a pearl grip. He told the officers the gun was a Father’s Day gift.

Officers also report that they found ammunition cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, marijuana, pain killers and prescription-strength cough syrup, and a lot of cash. He, so far, has not been charged for any drug possession charges.

Weezy’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, released a statement addressing the charge.

“There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it,” Srebnick said per NY Times. “There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”

He added: “Although the Supreme Court has not yet decided the constitutional question, Justice Amy Coney Barrett recently wrote an appellate dissenting opinion in which she stated that ‘Absent evidence that he either belongs to a dangerous category or bears individual markers of risk, permanently disqualifying [a felon] from possessing a gun violates the Second Amendment.'”

If convicted the rapper faces up to 10 years in prison.