Lil Wayne Faces Up To 10 Years In Prison Over Federal Weapons Charge!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Lil Wayne was arrested and charged on Tuesday with one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon.

The charge stems from a search of a private jet in Miami last December. 

On Dec. 23, 2019, Miami police officers and federal agents were tipped off and rushed to board Weezy’s Gulfstream V jet at Opa-Locka Executive Airport after a trip from California.

After a search of Lil Wayne’s designer bag, cops found a gold-plated .45-caliber Glock handgun with a pearl grip. He told the officers the gun was a Father’s Day gift.

Officers also report that they found ammunition cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, marijuana, pain killers and prescription-strength cough syrup, and a lot of cash. He, so far, has not been charged for any drug possession charges.

