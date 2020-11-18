Let’s Talk About Cameron Diaz Being the New Big Domestic Goddess

But just as with producing a bottle of red, there’s been a process.

“So the idea of putting myself, actually offering it up to people, it doesn’t—it didn’t—settle right for me, especially since I’ve been away for so long,” Diaz told Pellegrino. “When I sort of stopped doing films back in 2014, it was just when Instagram was coming out. I played with it a little bit for fun…It was fine, nobody was really paying that much attention.”

But “it was never a tool that was useful to me as an actor,” she continued. “I didn’t build my career upon it, I didn’t promote my work on it. It was just something that existed that I wasn’t a part of when I left.”

Diaz gets now, however, that social media is kind of a big deal. And as she tends to do with all manner of subjects, she’s learning more and more about it every day.

“But I had to find something that was authentic to me,” she said. Noting how she wanted to put something relevant out there, she concluded, “For me, cooking is the easiest thing that I could ever do any time, because it’s just what I do.”

“It’s probably the truest to me, as well, so that was easy to do.”

And as it turns out, she’s a natural in front of the camera.