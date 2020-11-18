Kylie Found Out Meg Thee Stallion Dating Travis Scott; Kylie’s Spazzing On IG!!

Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Scott are dating, has learned – and it’s causing a huge BEEF between Meg and Travis’ babys mother Kylie Jenner.

This isn’t the first time that Meg and Kylie Jenner have been beefing over a man.

You’ll recall that the night that Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan, Meg caught the rapper (whom she was dating at the time) flirting with Kylie Jenner.

MEGAN THEE STALLION’S BODYGUARD PULLS GUN OUT ON IG

Ever since that night, a simmering feud began between Megan and the youngest Kardashian sister.

As the feud started off, Megan began throwing subtle shade at Kylie. For example, she constantly copied Kylie Jenner’s photoshoots – and tried to upstage the plastic-filled billionaire makeup mogul.

SIDE BY SIDE IMAGES OF MEGAN COPYING KYLIE’S PHOTOSHOOTS

Well on Monday, the beef between the two ladies went from simmering to BOILING HOT. had been hearing rumors for weeks that Travis and Megan may have been secretly dating.

And on Monday, Travis’ personal chef seemed to confirm those rumors. She went on Twitter and bragged about making a dinner for Meg at Travis’ house. That news sparked a social media storm.

Shortly after news of Travis and Meg’s dinner date broke, Kylie addressed the issue on social media.

Kylie posted a picture of her in front of her house with the caption “Dinner @ mine?” She quickly deleted the post, but not before thousands of people flooded her comments.

Chileee Kylie said oh hell nah not at mine.