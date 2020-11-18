Koodo’s ‘Bright Friday’ deals include smartphone discounts and more

Koodo has started its Black Friday deals, which include a variety of sales on devices and data.
Some of the best devices are on sale, including Apple’s iPhone 11 and tons of Android phones.
The iPhone 11 is $0 upfront and an extra $30 per pay period on top of your existing data plan.
Many Android phones also come with the JBL Tune 125 wireless earbuds for free. This add-on is only on new activations, and Koodo says it’s a $120 value and includes phones like Pixel 4a 5G, the Galaxy S20 FE and more.
It should also be noted that the carrier is adding an extra 2GB onto its plans that cost $45 per month and up.
If you’re interested in getting a new phone, now seems like a good time to get one from Koodo. Bell, the carrier’s parent company, is also offering several Black Friday deals.
For a full round-up of Canadian carrier Black Friday deals, follow this link.
Source: Koodo