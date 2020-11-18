Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan’s chemistry is on point in these latest pictures

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan have teamed up again post Kalank for the project Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is being bankrolled by Dharma Productions and has Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor playing crucial parts too. The cast and crew of the film recently left for Chandigarh to kickstart shooting for the film and the project was in the news for being Neetu Kapoor’s return to the big screen. Today, Varun and Kiara surprised their fans by sharing pictures together as their characters.

Varun and Kiara play husband and wife in the film and in the pictures their chemistry is totally awesome. They look lovely together and we are sure the audience is going to love this pairing. Kiara captioned the post as, “Happy Husband, Happy Life!” While Varun captioned his post as, “Happy Wife Happy Life! 2021”. The film is set to release next year and went on floors day before yesterday. Keep watching this space for more updates from Bollywood.