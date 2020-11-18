Kevin Hart fans are calling comedian ‘unfunny’ following new Netflix standup special

The comedian is facing the the frostiest reception of his career to date following the release of Zero F***s Given.

In the special, which is filmed with a small audience in his own home, Hart tackles subjects including sex after 40, Covid-19 and cancel culture, which he has had experience with.

Last year, Hart found himself at the centre of controversy after old tweets featuring homophobic remarks resurfaced online.

Hart’s fans were excited to see new material from the comic, but have apparently been left feeling underwhelmed.

Many expressed their boredom while watching the special via unimpressed reaction gifs, with one person writing: “It’s been like 20-30 minutes and I [haven’t laughed] yet.”

Another viewer said: “Apparently, Kevin Hart stand ups aren’t funny anymore “

Many said they were forced to turn it off due to extreme disappointment.

Find some reactions to the new special below.

One viewer of Zero F***s Given concluded: “Kevin Hart is getting more animated and less funny.”