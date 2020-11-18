Kentucky closes its schools and bans indoor dining again as virus cases surge.

Kentucky will suspend all in-person instruction in elementary, middle and high schools beginning next week, ban indoor service at bars and restaurants and impose new limits on indoor gatherings, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday, citing a steep rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state.

“We are in the midst of exponential growth,” Governor Beshear said. “Our top five highest days ever in this virus of positive cases have all been in the last week.”

Kentucky joins a number of other states and cities that are imposing or reimposing restrictions as the virus rages out of control in much of the country.

Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas announced a new statewide mask mandate on Wednesday. Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota was expected to make an announcement Wednesday evening about new restrictions on fitness centers and indoor dining.

New York City said on Wednesday it was calling off in-person instruction in its public schools immediately, and officials in Denver said they would do so effective Nov. 30.