Katy Perry Revamps ‘Resilient’ With DJ Tiesto and Aitana for New Coca-Cola Ad

Debuting a new video as part of the soft drink brand’s Open to Better campaign, the ‘Daisies’ singer hopes that her song off ‘Smile’ album helps to lift spirits during this challenging year.

Katy Perry has teamed with bosses at Coca-Cola for a new ad campaign remix of her track “Resilient”.

The new mum launched the promo on Tuesday (November 17) and announced the new version of her “Smile” album track, featuring DJ Tiesto and Spanish singer Aitana.

The video accompanying the revamp will be part of the soft drink brand’s Open to Better campaign.

“SORPRESSSA! I know it’s been a challenging year but thru it all it’s showed me the definition of the word RESILIENT, a song from #Smile & now an at home #OpenToBetter film courtesy of #CocaCola,” Perry tweeted as she debuted the new video. “This #collaboration is dedicated to all of u.”

“‘Cause I am resilient/ A full flower moment/ Won’t let the concrete hold me back/ Oh no/ I am resilient/ Born to be brilliant/ You’ll see me grow right through the cracks/ Yeah, ’cause you’re gonna watch this flower grow/ Right through the cracks,” Perry sings in the video.





Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom in August, hopes the song helps to lift spirits.

“To me, this campaign is about growing through challenges,” she said in a statement. “I think the song ‘Resilient’ ties so well into that because being resilient is getting back up after you fall, growing from failure, and getting through that challenge.”

“I loved the unity perspective Aitana brought to the song, and how it evolves the message into the importance of being resilient as a group. It’s not always just about personal growth, we need to grow together too!”

“Smile” debuted in August.