Kansas-Texas postponed to Dec. 12

The winless Kansas Jayhawks will have to wait a few weeks for a shot to upset the No. 22-ranked Texas Longhorns.

Kansas confirmed on Wednesday that its program can’t safely field a team this Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and injuries impacting a position group.

“Since Nov. 8, the KU football program has performed 825 COVID-19 tests with five returning positive on different testing days during that time span,” the university explained in its official statement.

The Big 12 subsequently announced the game between Kansas and Texas has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Kansas will host the TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 28. Fans aren’t permitted to attend that contest because of coronavirus spikes in the area.

Texas, meanwhile, had an open date last week and, thus, hasn’t played since a 17-13 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Nov. 7. The Longhorns will prepare to face the Iowa State Cyclones, currently No. 17 in the country, on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Iowa State is now limiting attendance to Saturday’s home game versus the Kansas State Wildcats to only family members and guests of student-athletes and staff because of rising coronavirus cases.

The Cyclones previously capped attendance at 15,000 spectators.