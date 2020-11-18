Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel issued a summon by Bandra Police

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the Bandra Police in connection with the case that was recently registered against the two in the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate.

A leading news portal confirmed the same on social media stating that the sisters have been asked to appear before the Bandra Police on 23-24 Nov over “objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between 2 groups.” The FIR was registered by casting director and fitness trainer Munnawar Ali Sayyed where he claims that the sisters are trying to create hatred among the two religions of the country and thus giving rise to communal tension.

Following this the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate ordered the Mumbai Police investigate the case. The sisters were booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.