JUST IN | High court also issues arrest warrants for fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has issued warrants for the arrest of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, who fled South Africa and went to their home country of Malawi last week.

The Bushiris broke their bail conditions when they left under mysterious circumstances.

The warrants were issued on Tuesday, the Hawks said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“South Africa has initiated legal proceedings to secure the extradition of the fugitives,” Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said.

Bushiri and his wife face charges of fraud and money laundering.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

