JUST IN | Bushiris set to appear in Malawi court, lawyer confirms

Wanted self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are set to appear in a court in Malawi later on Wednesday, lawyer Terrence Baloyi has confirmed to .

“They are currently waiting and are going to appear in court today, this is the start of the extradition process,” he said.

This comes after the couple handed themselves over to Lilongwe police earlier in the day after a warrant of arrest was issued by Interpol Pretoria on Monday.

The couple recently fled South Africa, breaking strict bail conditions in a fraud and money laundering case before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Bail has since been revoked.

More to follow.