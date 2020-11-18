Jonah Hill Says His Weight Made It Hard To Be Into Fashion

“Clothes aren’t made for people who are overweight to have style.”
Jonah Hill has become a style icon over the past decade. But when he used to tell people about his passion for fashion, they would never take him seriously — and Jonah says it was always because of his weight.
“I always had an interest in personal style and fashion, but I was always a bigger guy,” the Maniac star told GQ. “It’s really hard when you’re overweight to dress a certain way, because clothes aren’t made for people who are overweight to have style.”
“So, I think it surprises people,” he said. “Even now, I’ll overhear someone discussing my place in the fashion world or whatever, and people are like, ‘That guy? The schlubby guy from Superbad?'”
One search on Twitter will show just how beloved Jonah’s style is. But if you need another reminder, there’s also his new clothing line with Adidas.
Jonah said his style really developed once he stopped caring about anyone else’s opinion. “For me, that was a big turning point of realizing, ‘OK, be yourself. You don’t have to be anything you don’t want to be,” he continued. “And if you’re really interested in fashion, then you should be — don’t push that away. Lean into it.'”
“I think that’s a dope wave that’s happening right now in culture, too,” he said.
“I think I was conditioned for [the opposite] based on my acting career,” he added. “Because, (A) being overweight and (B) comedy, you’re not supposed to be into fashion on either of those sides.”
Thankfully, for Jonah — and all of us who worship his style — he followed his heart.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!