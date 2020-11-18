‘Jetman’ Who Flew Beside a Plane Dies While Training in Dubai

Vincent Reffet, a French stuntman known for limit-defying jumps from the world’s tallest towers and highest mountains, and aerial feats alongside planes using a jetpack, died in Dubai during a training session on Tuesday, his company said. He was 36.

A free-flying world champion and avid BASE jumper (involving leaps from towering static objects rather than from a plane), Mr. Reffet had undertaken breathtaking feats including a record-breaking jump of over 2,700 feet from a platform above the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, and a midair dive into a plane from a 13,000-foot mountain in Switzerland.

Jetman Dubai, of which he was a member, confirmed his death but provided no further details. The police in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority did not respond to requests for comment.

“Vince was a talented athlete and a much-loved and respected member of our team,” Jetman Dubai said in a statement, adding that the group was working with the authorities.