Jeremih ‘Stable’ Following COVID-19 Hospitalization

Bradley Lamb
Singer Jeremih’s team has offered an update on the star’s health status after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized after suffering severe symptoms.

“I spoke with [Jeremih’s] mom — she approved me of having this message. But she just really wants everyone to take COVID seriously but genuinely pray right now for Jeremih. He is still ill. He is still in the hospital,” Adam Smith told V-1o3.

He continued: “There are some complications with COVID and he’s not out the dark yet. Any progress is better than no progress — he’s stable but he still has a way to go.”

