Jeremih ‘Stable’ Following COVID-19 Hospitalization

Singer Jeremih’s team has offered an update on the star’s health status after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized after suffering severe symptoms.

“I spoke with [Jeremih’s] mom — she approved me of having this message. But she just really wants everyone to take COVID seriously but genuinely pray right now for Jeremih. He is still ill. He is still in the hospital,” Adam Smith told V-1o3.

He continued: “There are some complications with COVID and he’s not out the dark yet. Any progress is better than no progress — he’s stable but he still has a way to go.”

He informed them that Jeremih is still in the ICU.

Jeremih is one of several celebrities to have contracted the novel coronavirus this year, including Idris Elba, Scarface, Pink, Daniel Dae Kim, Andy Cohen, Babyface, Slim Thug, Khloe Kardashian and Tom Hanks.

IDRIS ELBA TALKS CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS ON IG LIVE

COVID has also claimed the lives of a number of stars, including Adam Schlesinger, Terrence McNally, Floyd Cardoz, John Prine, Fred the Godson and Broadway actor Nick Cordero.