Jason Momoa Is Not Ready For His Daughter To Start Dating

“I’m not going to do well with it.”
Jason Momoa’s daughter, Lola, is 13-years-old and sooner or later she’s going to start dating.
Although Lola will probably kiss a few frogs before she reaches her Prince Charming, Jason is already dredging the day she brings home a guy he doesn’t deem worthy.
“I’m not going to do well with it,” he told Men’s Health. “I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dipshit bad boy.”
“I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat wife Lisa Bonet], good luck!'” he jokingly added.
Jason even asked Lisa’s ex Lenny Kravitz how he dealt with boys around his only daughter, Zoë Kravitz — and that’s when he realized they have very different parenting styles.
“Lenny is way cooler than I am. I was baffled,” he laughed.
Welp, good luck to whoever Lola ends up introducing to her dad — they’ll need it!
