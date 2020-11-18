Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.10% By .com

© . Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.10%



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 1.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were Inpex Corp. (T:), which rose 1.93% or 11.0 points to trade at 581.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Unitika, Ltd. (T:) added 1.87% or 7.0 points to end at 382.0 and Yaskawa Electric Corp. (T:) was up 1.60% or 75.0 points to 4765.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (T:), which fell 6.51% or 87.5 points to trade at 1256.5 at the close. Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:) declined 4.88% or 10.0 points to end at 195.0 and Marui Group Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 4.56% or 97.0 points to 2031.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2172 to 1305 and 228 ended unchanged.

Shares in Yaskawa Electric Corp. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.60% or 75.0 to 4765.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.66.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.12% or 0.05 to $41.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.46% or 0.20 to hit $43.95 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.32% or 5.95 to trade at $1879.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.26% to 103.89, while EUR/JPY fell 0.09% to 123.45.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 92.273.