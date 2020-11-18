James Harden Wants To Leave Houston Rockets As Team Owner Is A Trump Supporter!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

NBA star James Harden reportedly wants out of the Houston Rockets because the owner is a Trump supporter.

NBA insider Ric Bucher spilled the tea during a recent episode of The Odd Couple podcast. The owner, Tilman Fertitta, is allegedly a huge Trump supporter.

“What I heard is,” Bucher said, “and we know how much politics and political position had to do with the boycott and protests during the Bubble — I’m hearing that Tilman Fertitta’s strong Republican support and donations is one of the things that is contributing to this dissatisfaction.”

