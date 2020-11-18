James Harden Wants To Leave Houston Rockets As Team Owner Is A Trump Supporter!!

NBA star James Harden reportedly wants out of the Houston Rockets because the owner is a Trump supporter.

NBA insider Ric Bucher spilled the tea during a recent episode of The Odd Couple podcast. The owner, Tilman Fertitta, is allegedly a huge Trump supporter.

“What I heard is,” Bucher said, “and we know how much politics and political position had to do with the boycott and protests during the Bubble — I’m hearing that Tilman Fertitta’s strong Republican support and donations is one of the things that is contributing to this dissatisfaction.”

Bucher continued, “There is a revolt here because they look at Fertitta as a guy who supports the current President.”

A spokesperson for Landry’s — Tilman Fertitta’s company, gave the following statement to TMZ:

“Throughout his business career, Tilman Fertitta has supported many individuals in public service. He has hosted numerous fundraisers for President Bill Clinton and hosted President George W. Bush in his home.

“Last year, he hosted a fundraiser for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee as well as supported his longtime friend, Mark Kelly, now U.S. senator-elect of Arizona.

“He also contributed to President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign. As a respected business leader recognized across the country, Fertitta supports many Democrats, as well as Republicans.”