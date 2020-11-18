Jags fans pushing for Ngakoue to make Pro Bowl

Jacksonville Jaguars fans have made their intentions clear: Get Yannick Ngakoue to the Pro Bowl.

Jags supporters have started a thread on Reddit in order to push for fans to vote Ngakoue to his second career Pro Bowl, even enlisting fans from around the NFL to vote for him. While he may not deserve to be voted to the Pro Bowl, Jacksonville fans have a solid reason behind their intentions.

The former Jags defensive end was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in August and then to the Baltimore Ravens in October. Ngakoue’s trade to Baltimore didn’t affect the terms of Jacksonville’s deal with Minnesota, so if he makes the Pro Bowl this season, the Jags will receive a fourth-round draft pick.

If Ngakoue fails to make the Pro Bowl, the Jaguars will receive a fifth-round pick.