Home Technology Interviews with bug bounty hackers on a growing industry that has become...

Interviews with bug bounty hackers on a growing industry that has become lucrative for some researchers earning $1M+ and is changing the nature of cybersecurity (Steve Ranger/ZDNet)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Steve Ranger / ZDNet:

Interviews with bug bounty hackers on a growing industry that has become lucrative for some researchers earning $1M+ and is changing the nature of cybersecurity  —  These hackers are finding security bugs – and getting paid for it.  That’s changing the dynamics of cybersecurity.

RELATED ARTICLES

©