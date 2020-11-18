India, US, Japan, Australia resume naval exercises

The navies of India, the United States, Australia and Japan held exercises yesterday in the Northern Arabian Sea in the second phase of a naval drill seen as part of a regional initiative to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

The Malabar naval exercise “highlights enhanced convergence of views amongst the four vibrant democracies on maritime issues,” India’s Defence Ministry said.

This is the second that the four countries — an informal grouping known as the Quad — have participated in a combined military exercise of this size.

The first phase of the Malabar drill took place November 3-6 in the Bay of Bengal.

This phase consists of operations centered on the Indian navy’s Vikramaditya carrier battle group and the US Navy’s Nimitz carrier strike group, the ministry said.

The Australian frigate Ballarat, Japan’s Murasame destroyer, and submarines and aircraft are also participating in the exercise.

Aircraft carriers and warships participate in the second phase of Malabar naval exercise, a joint exercise comprising of India, US, Japan and Australia, in the Northern Arabian Sea. (Indian Navy via AP)

India has been locked for months in a military standoff with China along their disputed border. It hopes the exercise will act as a deterrent against Beijing, analysts say.