India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.50% By .com

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.50%

Matilda Coleman
.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.50% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:), which rose 10.36% or 66.00 points to trade at 703.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) added 9.49% or 15.00 points to end at 173.00 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was up 6.46% or 475.65 points to 7841.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.93% or 11.55 points to trade at 383.10 at the close. Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.96% or 42.70 points to end at 2134.90 and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:) was down 1.68% or 80.15 points to 4704.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which rose 10.46% to 703.70, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was up 6.58% to settle at 7849.35 and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which gained 6.15% to close at 1147.75.

The worst performers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.86% to 2135.80 in late trade, Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.57% to settle at 1281.15 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.51% to 2625.90 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 973 to 639 and 87 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1552 rose and 1126 declined, while 181 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 10.36% or 66.00 to 703.25. Shares in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; up 10.46% or 66.65 to 703.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 3.45% to 19.1200 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.67% or 12.65 to $1872.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January rose 1.03% or 0.43 to hit $42.08 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 1.12% or 0.49 to trade at $44.24 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.38% to 74.188, while EUR/INR fell 0.28% to 88.0815.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 92.267.

