Houston-SMU postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The American Athletic Conference lost two games on Wednesday.

The Houston Cougars confirmed they won’t be able to travel to face the SMU Mustangs this weekend because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantines.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff remains our top priority,” Houston vice president for athletics Chris Pezman explained in the program’s official statement. “Postponing a game is not an easy decision to make, but we appreciate the collaborative approach from SMU and the American Athletic Conference as we worked through this decision. We are also very appreciative of the continued care of our medical staff and athletic trainers, who have worked tirelessly throughout this season.”

Houston and SMU are both working with the American Athletic Conference to possibly reschedule the game. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Sam Khan Jr. reports the Mustangs are attempting to add a nonconference opponent to the calendar for this weekend.

This is Houston’s fifth schedule alteration of the season caused by impacts related to the pandemic but the first due to issues directly affecting the Cougars. SMU’s game versus the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 11 was postponed after TCU couldn’t safely field a squad that Friday.

Houston has games scheduled for Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, but the Cougars could potentially face SMU on Dec. 12. The Mustangs are set to be at the East Carolina Pirates on Nov. 28.

The conference championship game takes place on Dec. 19.

Earlier in the day, the Navy Midshipmen-South Florida Bulls showdown slated for Saturday was postponed due to coronavirus-related issues within USF. It’s the third straight week Navy has had a game scrapped.

The Midshipmen haven’t played since a loss to the SMU Mustangs on Oct. 31.